Patriot Prayer Leader Pepper-Sprayed, Detained At Berkeley Rally

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Joey Gibson, the founder of right-wing activist group Patriot Prayer showed up in Berkeley on Sunday and soon found himself being chased by Antifa counter-protesters armed with pepper spray.

Black-clad protesters wore hoods to conceal their identities as they advanced on Gibson at Sunday’s rally in Berkeley. As Gibson backed away, with his hands in the air, the protesters pepper-sprayed him. In a video posted by a Berkeley journalist, Gibson is seen retreating down a street along with another man who appeared to be his bodyguard.

A short time later, police detained Gibson and that second man. Video posted to Twitter showed them in handcuffs and the Los Angeles Times reports Gibson charged officers.

Gibson had organized a rally for Saturday at Crissy Field in San Francisco but he canceled it, citing fears of violence.

Patriot Prayer organizer Joey Gibson and an associate were detained Sunday by Berkeley officers. (Twitter)

