Piedmont Mayor Resigns After Inflammatory Online Comments

PIEDMONT (CBS SF) — The mayor of the East Bay city of Piedmont mayor has resigned after stirring up controversy last week.
The community was up in arms when it was revealed that Mayor Jeffrey Wieler’s public Facebook page contained post of angry right-wing rants.
Some of his posts criticized Black Lives Matter, called transgender people “mentally ill” and labeled liberals as “un-American.”
“Having Jeff’s ideology public like that takes Piedmont back 50 years,” Piedmont resident Conna McCarthy told KPIX 5.
The city council had scheduled a special meeting on Monday to consider removing Wieler prior to his tendering his resignation.
“I began receiving emails from constituents approximately every 10 or 15 minutes, the vast majority of which were calling for his replacement as mayor,” said Piedmont City Councilmember Tim Rood.
On Sunday, Weiler released a statement apologizing for the posts, admitting they were inflammatory and insulting.