Berkeley Counter-Demonstration Organizers Defend Antifa

BERKELEY (KPIX 5) — Counter-protest organizers in Berkeley on Monday were defending the violent reaction of black-clad Antifa demonstrators had to right-wing activists during clashes at Sunday’s otherwise largely peaceful event.

KPIX 5 cameras captured Trump supporters being chased out of Berkeley as well as skirmishes between anti-fascists groups and right-wing demonstrator when Sunday’s peaceful counter-protest against racism turned violent.

The counter-protest organizers insisted that what happened at Martin Luther King Civic Center Park was justified.

“We have no regrets for how they left our city,” said Michael McBride, pastor of the Way Christian Center in Berkeley. “We do not want white supremacists in our city. We do not want neo Nazis in our city. We do not want the alt right in our city.”

The organizers said the so-called Antifa activists wearing black masks who vastly outnumbered the far right group provided protection to counter protesters.

“Our experience on the streets was that we were defended by people who came — as anti-fascists — to do that,” said Sara Kurshner of the National Lawyers Guild.

“We don’t apologize for any of it. Do not come here with any of it. Do not!” said Tur-Ha Ak of the Anti-Police Terror Project. “It is unwelcome. We have a right and an obligation to self-defense, period. Point blank.”

Berkeley Police Chief Andrew Greenwood said seeing the Antifa protesters mixed in with the peaceful demonstration was troubling.

“As far as I’m concerned, there is some deep discussion that needs to happen within our community about providing space for Antifa and some of the folks that we saw,” said Greenwood.

Berkeley police said 13 people were arrested at the Sunday demonstration. On Monday, the National Lawyers Guild signaled it is willing to legally defend some of those peoples who were arrested.