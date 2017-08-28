Breitbart News Uses Taylor Swift Lyrics For Their Tweets

VIDEO: Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do (Music Video)
By Scott T. Sterling
(RADIO.COM) – While Taylor Swift’s new comeback single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” has fans and critics alike debating its merits, a most unexpected source has come out to put the song’s lyrics front and center.
Extreme right-wing website, Breitbart News, tweeted out the lyrics to Swift’s new single as captions for stories this past Saturday, August 26th.
The Swift-penned captions were oddly fitting for the corresponding stories, making for an oddly meta experience. See some of the tweets below.
Swift has yet to comment on the bizarre tweet storm.
