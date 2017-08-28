UC Davis Lone California Stop On Hillary Clinton Book Tour

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is going on tour to promote her new book about the 2016 election, but the Bay Area is not one of the stops.

According to Simon & Schuster, which is publishing Clinton’s new book “What Happened,” Clinton is going on a 15-city tour this fall.

In the book, Clinton goes into detail about her personal experiences during the 2016 campaign against Donald Trump. She also discusses what got her through the loss last November.

In an advanced excerpt of the book, Clinton said Trump’s demeanor during a debate made her so uncomfortable, she said, “my skin crawled.”

The former presidential nominee will make only one stop in California during the tour, at the University of California, Davis on October 9th.

According to the California Secretary of State, Clinton defeated Trump by 4.27 million votes in the Golden State last fall and won all Bay Area counties by double digits. During the campaign, Clinton made several trips to California to fundraise.

Clinton plans to visit Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin during the tour, three states in the so-called “blue wall” that Barack Obama won twice but went to Trump in 2016.

The publisher said additional events and book signings “will be announced in the coming weeks,” but did not go into detail where these events would take place.

“What Happened” will be released on September 12th.

Editor’s Note: Simon & Schuster is a division of CBS, which owns CBSSF.com.