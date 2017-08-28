HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest: More Flooding ExpectedThousands Of RescuesHurricane Relief: How To Help

Justin Bieber Nude Photos Posted To Selena Gomez’s Instagram

Her account was quickly taken down and scrubbed of the images before being put back online today.
Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez (credit: Lars Baron / Kevin Winter / Getty Images)
By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – Selena Gomez’s Instagram account was hacked and saturated with nude photos of ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber on Monday.

According to Variety, Gomez’s account was quickly taken down and re-secured before being put back online, minus the nude Bieber photos.

The nude photos posted to Gomez’s page were the same ones that circulated back in 2015 from Bieber’s vacation in Bora Bora.

“Like, I feel like I can’t step outside and feel like I can go outside naked,” he said to Access Hollywood at the time. “Like, you should feel comfortable in your own space… especially that far away.”

Selena Gomez currently holds the crown for the world’s most popular Instagram account, with 125 million followers.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

