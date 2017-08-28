Boxer To A’s: No New Stadium At Oakland Coliseum

OAKLAND (KCBS) – Former Senator Barbara Boxer dropped in at a recent Oakland Athletics community meeting with some unexpected advice for the team.
The team is holding a series of community forums to get public feedback on its plans for a new ballpark.
KCBS and Chronicle Insider Phil Matier reports in Monday morning’s Matier and Ross column that Boxer told the A’s “Whatever you do, don’t build at the Coliseum.”
Boxer told Matier and Ross that from what she’s seen during her travels around the country, ballparks that are located in downtown areas are the most successful.
The A’s are currently looking at rebuilding at the Coliseum site, at Howard Terminal near Jack London Square, and near Laney College.