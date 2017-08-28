HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest: More Flooding ExpectedThousands Of RescuesHurricane Relief: How To Help

Report Of Active Shooter At New Mexico Public Library

breaking news

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico state police say there has been a shooting at a public library in the eastern New Mexico community Clovis.

Officer Carl Christiansen said Clovis police responded to the library this afternoon in response to a report of an active shooter. He could not immediately say whether there were any fatalities or injuries.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports that police scanner traffic reported air ambulances have been dispatched and at least one victim was taken to Clovis Municipal Airport for transport to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas.

Clovis is about 200 miles east of Albuquerque, near the Texas state line.

