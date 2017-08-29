CHP Rescues Wounded Bobcat On Side Of Road In East Bay Hills

CROCKETT (CBS SF) — A wounded bobcat is going to get the treatment it needs thanks to some California Highway Patrol officers.
Contra Costa CHP received a call Tuesday afternoon about “some type of wildlife on the side of the road” at Cummings Skyway just east of Crockett Blvd.
When officers arrived they found a bobcat with an injured leg.
With the help of Animal Services, the officers were able to transport the bobcat to the Lindsay Wildlife Experience Museum in Walnut Creek.
Later, the officers posted a photo of the wild cat on their Facebook page with a message, “Get well little guy!”