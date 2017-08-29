Colin Kaepernick Thanks Cardi B For VMAs Shout Out

Colin Kaepernick & Cardi B (credit: Michael B. Thomas / Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)
(RADIO.COM) – Breakout “Bodak Yellow” rapper Cardi B made a point to publicly support controversial quarterback Colin Kaepernick at the MTV VMAs on Sunday and now the athlete is returning the favor.

“Colin Kaepernick, as long as you’re here with us, we’re going to be standing for ya baby,” Cardi B said during the ceremony in a seemingly unscripted moment. “That’s right, I said it.”

While the former San Francisco 49er initially retweeted videos of the moment, Tuesday, Aug. 29th, Kaepernick thanked Cardi B directly on Twitter.

“Thanks so much Cardi B, I appreciate you supporting the movement and @yourrightscamp,” the quarterback posted, referencing his Know Your Rights Camp, which is described on his website as “a free campaign for youth fully funded by Colin Kaepernick to raise awareness on higher education, self empowerment, and instruction to properly interact with law enforcement in various scenarios.”

See the tweet below:

