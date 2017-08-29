Emilia Clarke & Kit Harington’s Reaction To ‘GOT’ Last Scene Is Classic

(CBS SF) – We’re not the only ones who thought that last scene from the season finale of Game of Thrones with Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow was awkward. They felt the same way too!

In a recent featurette from HBO, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke revealed that scene creeped them out just as much as it creeped out most people.

“For us, as actors, it’s just weird,” Clarke said. “The reality of what they are to each other, I don’t know how that’s going to… I think [gags] might be the reaction.”

It’s hilarious to watch the often well-spoken Clarke as she tries to describe the two of them in bed together. As for Harington, he said he like looking at her [gags].

“I think they both know it’s wrong. I think they both know it’s going to cause problems,” Harington says. “But it’s that thing, when you suddenly feel that deeply about someone and you go through those events together, it’s like a runaway train. You can’t stop it from happening.”

For actor Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister, he explains that it’s “dangerous for everybody involved,” but at the moment it’s good for Jon and Daenerys but you don’t even get the relief of how beautiful it could be or should be.”

“It’s, ‘Oh. Just, it’s not good.’ It should be, but it’s not. It’s Game of Thrones. There’s a long history of romance not ending well on this show.”

