How to Choose a Charity for Harvey Relief

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) — The outpouring of care, concern and charity in the wake of Hurricane Harvey has been remarkable. But, many are wondering how best to donate to relief efforts.
Perhaps the best advice: do your research before making a donation.
“Certainly following a disaster, be wary of kind of new organizations popping up,” suggested Ashley Post with CharityNavigator.org. “You’ll want to check to make sure they’re a legitimate charity.”
“We curate these lists after things like disasters just so that people have a really quick, easy resource of charities that we know are doing good work, have a proven success rate and are helping on the ground,” said Post.
Money, she added, is perhaps the most welcome donation.
“We tend to recommend money just because it will give these organizations the resources they need to help in the best way they know how,” she said.