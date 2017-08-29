How You Can Help The Texas Flood Victims

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The images are heartbreaking. Thousands of Texans have been forced out of their homes by the torrential rains and flood waters that have devastated much of southeastern Texas.
The rescues are continuing throughout Houston, Galveston and the communities surrounding those cities. The need is great and anything that you can donate will be much appreciated.
Here’s how you can help.
- DONATE TO THE RED CROSS: The Red Cross has set up a special website to take in donations to help the Texas flood victims. You can also text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10. Click here to donate
- DONATE TO THE SALVATION ARMY: The Salvation Army disaster teams from across the country have headed to Texas to set up relief efforts. Click here to donate
- DONATE TO THE UNITED WAY OF HOUSTON: The United Way of Houston is providing aid to local residents who have been displaced by the flood water. Click here to donate
- DONATE TO THE SOUTHERN BAPTIST DISASTER RELIEF: In the early hours of the storm, members of the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief team were at the shelters in the flood ravaged region providing aid. Click here to donate
- DONATE TO HOUSTON FOOD BANK: The Houston Food Bank is preparing to supply food to families dislocated by the flood. Click here to donate
- DONATE TO SPCA OF TEXAS: People aren’t the only victims for the flood. The SPCA is also taking care of pets who have been lost and also dislocared by the storm. Click here to donate
- DONATE TO HARVEY RELIEF FUND: Houston’s mayor, Sylvester Turner, has set this up with the Greater Houston Community Foundation. Click here to donate
- DONATE TO CATHOLIC CHARITIES: Hurricane Harvey brought widespread flooding and damage throughout the Archdiocese. Many families will need short-term and long-term recovery services to rebuild their lives. Click here to donate
