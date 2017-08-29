Paris Jackson Shares Birthday Tribute To Dad Michael Jackson

Filed Under: Birthday, Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson

By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – Tuesday would have been pop legend Michael Jackson’s 59th birthday. In honor of the occasion, daughter Paris Jackson has posted a loving tribute to her dad, along with an adorable throwback photo.

Related: Bruno Mars Shares Heartfelt Michael Jackson Birthday Tribute

“Birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream,” she shared on Instagram. “I will never feel love again the way I did with you. You are always with me and I am always with you. Though I am not you, and you are not me, I know with all of my being that we are one. And our souls will never change in that way. Thank you for the magic, forever and always.”

See Paris Jackson’s Instagram post below:

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch