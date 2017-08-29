Pelosi Blasts White Supremacists, Denounces Attacks On Trump Supporters

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — The aftershocks from a weekend violence in Berkeley were continued to reverberate and city leaders fear more clashes next month during “Free Speech Week” at UC Berkeley.

Arthur Schaper is an activist for President Trump. On Sunday, he joined other Trump supporters at a rally in Berkeley. There, he was chased by a mob that took his glasses, took his Trump flag and hat, and spat all over him.

There were thousands of counter-protesters but the two dozen or so conservatives were identifiable by shirts that said ‘Deplorable,’ ‘Make America Great Again’ hats, Trump flags and American flags.

Most had to be escorted out of the park by police.

Six people were treated for injuries and 2 others were sent to the hospital.

KPIX 5 asked Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi about the attacks on Trump supporters who appeared to be peacefully demonstrating.

“I completely disagree with your characterization because any of the people who come with an attitude – and I’m not talking about Trump supporters, I respect Trump supporters, I don’t like characterizations of them that are being made,” she said, “But I do not support those who attract white nationalists, white supremacists, those who do a ‘Heil Hitler,’ — that is what the danger of it is.”

While she disagreed that the activists in Berkeley were only Trump supporters, she said they should not be met with violence.

“People have a right to express themselves and other people have a right to respond to it. There should never be any violence involved in that.”

Professor Brian Levin is the Director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State San Bernadino.

He says even if the left is attacking racists, it is still shortsighted.

“While there is certainly no moral equivalence between the loathsome white nationalist, racist bigots and people who strive to stand up to them, those on the hard left, including Antifa, who use violence, as Dr. King said, undermine the very cause they seek to promote,” said Levin.

Later, Ms. Pelosi’s office sent a statement to KPIX that said: