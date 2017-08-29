Police: Man Goes On Rampage After Crashing Car Into Santa Rosa Clinic

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A Santa Rosa man believed to be under the influence of an illegal substance allegedly assaulted a family member, crashed his vehicle and assaulted five people in a medical office building in Santa Rosa Tuesday morning, a police sergeant said.
The family member assault happened around 9:40 a.m. on Ridley Avenue in west Santa Rosa, Sgt. Summer Black said.
The suspect fled the residence and crashed his vehicle into a fire hydrant on Dutton Avenue, then ran into the St. Joseph Health Pulmonary Medicine clinic at 585 W. College Ave. where he assaulted five people, Black said.
Two injured people were treated for head trauma at a hospital, Black said.
The suspect then removed his clothing and ran out of the clinic. He was restrained and arrested at West College Avenue and Zuur Street, Black said. His name has not yet been released.
The medical clinic was shut down for the day, Black said.
