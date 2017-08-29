Teaser For ‘Heathers’ Reboot Revealed

(CBS SF) – Get your first look at the Heathers series reboot coming to the Paramount Network, via social media. The preview includes a classic line, originally uttered by the late actress Kim Walker. “F*** me gently with a chainsaw”

The teaser features a glimpse of the high school click known as “The Heathers” and actress Grace Victoria Cox (Under the Dome) as Veronica Sawyer, originally played by Stranger Things actress Winona Ryder. In this version, the network describes the click as “very different, but equally vicious” from the original.

The Paramount series features Cox, Melanie Field, Jasmine Matthews and Brendan Scannell as “The Heathers” and also stars James Scully (Quantico) as J.D., Cameron Gellman (Let the Right One In), Paige Weldon (Coming To The Stage) and Selma Blair (American Crime Story).

In July, Blair tweeted a preview of her character:

The original 1988 classic dark comedy starred Rider, Walker, Christian Slater, Shannen Doherty and Lisanne Falk. The hour-long comedic series is set in the present day and will have Doherty guest star as a “pivotal” yet unnamed character.

The original didn’t do well in it’s opening weekend, earning just over 177,000. But a cult-following eventually grew with fans quoting lines like the aforementioned “chainsaw” line and the favorite “What’s your damage, Heather?” In 2014, a rock musical based on the cult classic opened off-Broadway. (pictured below)

Heathers, the series is set to premiere in 2018.

