Vallejo Man Faces 14 Years In Prison For Domestic Assault

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A Vallejo man faces up to 14 years in prison when he is sentenced next month for a domestic violence assault against a woman in March, according to the Solano County District Attorney’s Office.

Anthony Michael Mendoza, 35, was convicted in Solano County Superior Court on Friday of felony domestic violence, criminal threats, false imprisonment, dissuading a witness and misdemeanor assault of a woman with whom he had been in a nine-month relationship.

A verbal argument on March 26 quickly escalated to a physical altercation in a Vallejo residence, prosecutors said.

Mendoza punched the woman in the face, back of the head, stomach and neck, grabbed her by the throat, pulled her hair and threatened to kill her, according to the district attorney’s office.

Mendoza was choking the woman when he heard a noise and saw a Vallejo police officer outside, and he threatened to kill her if she called the police.

The woman was able to leave the residence the next day with help from a friend and she reported the assault to Vallejo police. She was treated at a hospital for bruises, head injuries and swelling all over her body, prosecutors said.

The woman did not testify at the trial, but there was sufficient evidence to support a guilty verdict, prosecutors said.

Mendoza was taken into custody after the verdict and will be sentenced to up to 14 years in prison on Sept. 19.

