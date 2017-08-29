HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest: More Flooding ExpectedThousands Of RescuesHurricane Relief: How To Help

ZZ Top ‘Confident’ Houston Will Recover From Hurricane Harvey

Filed Under: Harvey Flooding, Hurricane Harvey, ZZ Top
VIDEO: CBS On The Go — News And Weather From KPIX 5 (08/29/2017)

 
By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – Classic Texas rock outfit ZZ Top is “concerned” about the devastation Hurricane Harvey is unleashing on the band’s home state, but confident that the city will bounce back.

• HURRICANE HARVEY: Continuing Coverage • Hurricane Relief: How To Help

“Houston has played host to ZZ Top as our home base since we first banded together more than four decades ago, making us especially concerned with the plight of so many of our fellow Texans in the wake of the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey,” the band said in an official press statement. “We are encouraged by the city’s and state’s recovery efforts from this tragic event and stand alongside our neighbors.

zz top1 ZZ Top Confident Houston Will Recover From Hurricane Harvey

ZZ Top (credit: Rick Diamond / Getty Images)

“Long ago, we recorded a song called ‘Heaven, Hell or Houston,’” the band added, referring to a track on 1981 album, El Loco. “We’re confident that, in the near future, the first word will describe the title’s third word and the middle will soon be overcome.”

ZZ Top is currently on tour, including two stops in Texas opening for Guns N’ Roses: Sept. 6 at El Paso’s Sun Bowl Stadium and Sept. 8 at San Antonio’s Alamodome.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch