Antioch Officer Opens Fire On Suspect Car Ramming Into Police Car

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — An Antioch police officer fired several shots at suspects in a stolen car that rammed the officer’s patrol car early this morning, police

said.

The case began when a Pittsburg resident called Antioch police to report that he had found his stolen vehicle parked in Antioch. While waiting for officers to respond, the victim confronted several suspects who approached the stolen vehicle, according to police.

One of the suspects took out a pistol and fired a round, prompting the victim to flee. He was not struck by the gunfire and provided a description of them and the vehicle, police said.

At about 1 a.m., an officer spotted the vehicle traveling on East 18th Street near Cavallo Road and followed it into a parking lot. The vehicle turned around to face the patrol car and then the driver rammed into the patrol car head-on as the officer was getting out, police said.

To defend himself, the officer fired at the suspect vehicle, striking it several times. The driver and a passenger were not hit by the gunfire and were taken into custody shortly afterward, according to police.

Their names have not yet been released.

The officer suffered minor injuries and his name was also not immediately available.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.