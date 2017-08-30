Suspicious Package Reported At Powell BART Station

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco and BART police are responding to a report of a suspicious package at the Powell Street station Wednesday afternoon.
San Francisco police wrote on Twitter shortly before 2:15 p.m. about the package, have issued a shelter-in-place order for those in the area around Market and Fourth and Powell streets, and are urging others to stay away.
San Francisco Municipal Railway subway trains are bypassing Powell station, according to Muni officials. Passengers should expect reroutes and delays for street-level bus routes as well.
BART also announced that trains are not stopping at Powell Street.
TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.