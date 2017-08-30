Bay Area Bracing For Possible Record-Breaking Heat Wave

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The Bay Area is expected to bake during multiple days of triple-digit temperatures, including what could be record-breaking highs on the Labor Day weekend.

A seven-day forecast by KPIX 5 indicates some of the all-time hottest temperatures ever in the Bay Area, with record highs forecast for Friday and Saturday.

Other forecasts from the National Weather Service indicate even higher temperatures, including a projected high of 118 degrees in Walnut Creek.

The weather service also said the region is likely looking at record heat and potentially all-time records in some places.

East Bay and North Bay cities would be among the hottest. Livermore, which hit the 108-degree mark Monday to tie a record set in 1915, will approach on Friday the city’s all-time high of 115 degrees.

An excessive heat watch was in effect for the region from Thursday afternoon through Monday evening. KPIX 5 weather anchor Roberta Gonzales said she expected that to be upgraded to an excessive heat warning.

With many people planning to be outdoors for the Labor Day holiday weekend, poor air quality and the possibility of heat stroke are concerns, as well as high fire danger.