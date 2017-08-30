Crowd Jeers Feinstein Over Trump Remark

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) — Sen. Dianne Feinstein drew jeers and boos Tuesday night when she urged a sellout Commonwealth Club crowd at the Herbst Theater to show “patience” with President Trump rather than seek his impeachment.

“I think we have to some patience,” the California Democrat said. “This man is going to be president, most likely, for the rest of this term. I just hope he has the ability to learn and to change. And if he does, he can be a good president. And that’s my hope.”

Feinstein told the crowd she’s not giving up on President Trump, and that he can still put his ego aside and become the strong leader the country needs.

The California Democrat said it would be “irresponsible” for her to speculate about impeaching President Trump, since as a member of the Senate she would have to serve as a juror deciding his fate at an impeachment trial.

And she demurred when asked by former Congresswoman Ellen Tauscher about investigations of President Trump by both the Judiciary and Intelligence committees, on which Feinstein sits.

“There are some things that could happen that I don’t think it would be responsible for me to talk about here,” she said. “We’re looking at documents, which is a nice word for saying evidence.”

The 84-year-old Senator said both Donald Trump Jr. and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort will be called to testify soon.

Feinstein refused to answer a question about her future, but she has indicated she is likely to run for another term next year.

A handful of protesters outside the event were critical of Feinstein, and many inside, even those who support her, said they were disappointed by her attitude about President Trump.