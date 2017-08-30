Imperial Star Destroyers Fly Over International Landmarks, Via Star Wars App

VIDEO: Star Wars Force Friday II // The Countdown Begins
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Starting this Friday, Disney and Lucasfilm are launching “Force Fridays II,” the release of all-new Star Wars products and toy lines. All to coincide with the upcoming release of the 8th Star Wars film, The Last Jedi.
In celebration of “Force Fridays II,” Entertaiment Weekly reports the Star Wars mobile app will roll out a cool new feature that will bring major Star Wars starships to the skies above major international landmarks, like the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
The augmented-reality campaign works when you open the free app on your mobile phone. When you’re within a mile of the the listed landmarks, you will see an Imperial Star Destroyer floating above with a swarm of TIE Fighters flying everywhere.
Here is a list of locations and landmarks:
- Central Park – New York
- CN Tower – Canada
- The London Eye – United Kingdom
- Copacabana Beach – Brazil
- The Eiffel Tower – France
- Gamla Stan – Sweden
- Golden Gate Bridge – San Francisco
- Gran Via – Spain
- Grand Canyon – Arizona
- Ha’Penney Bridge – Ireland
- The Hollywood Sign – Los Angeles
- Lumpini Park – Thailand
- Memorial de America Latina – Brazil
- Merlion Park – Singapore
- Niagara Falls – U.S/Canada Border
- Piazza del Duomo – Italy
- Schloss Charlottenburg – Germany
- Sydney Harbour Bridge – Australia
- Victoria Harbour – Hong Kong
- Yoyogi Park – Japan
Earleir this week, Lucasfilm also launched an Augmented-Reality Scavenger Hunt where Star Wars fans can find current and never-before-seen characters in The Last Jedi by visiting participating retail locations spread across 30 countries. More information can be found on their website, starwars.com/findtheforce.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will arrive in theaters on December 15th.
