Stockton Man Arrested In Torture, Death Of 7-Year-Old Niece

STOCKTON (AP) — Authorities in Central California say they have arrested a 24-year-old man in the torture and death of his 7-year-old niece.

The Stockton Police Department says officers arrested Arthur Combs after responding to a call about a medical emergency involving a child.

The department says officers on Tuesday transported the girl to a hospital where she died “as a result of being abused.”

Stockton Police Department spokesman Officer Joe Silva says he can’t release details on the girl’s injuries until an autopsy is completed.

Silva tells the Stockton Record detectives are interviewing family members and any potential witnesses who may know the family.

Combs faces charges of torture and child abuse resulting in death.

