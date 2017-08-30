Former Expedia CEO Officially Takes Helm Of Uber

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — New Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will begin work with an employee meeting Wednesday morning at the company’s San Francisco headquarters.

The ride-hailing company confirmed late Tuesday in a note to employees that the former Expedia CEO had accepted the top job. The note says Uber’s eight-member board voted unanimously to offer him the job on Sunday.

Khosrowshahi has led Expedia since 2005 and helped to build it into one of the largest travel booking sites in the world. Analysts say his experience is a good match for the troubled Uber.

The note says he’ll also meet with small groups of employees and spend time with drivers in the coming weeks.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

