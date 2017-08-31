Mnuchin Mum On Placing Harriet Tubman On $20 Bill

Filed Under: $20 bill, Andrew Jackson, Harriet Tubman, President Donald Trump, Steve Mnuchin

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is raising speculation that Harriet Tubman’s future on the $20 bill could be in jeopardy.

Mnuchin is avoiding a direct answer when asked whether he supports the decision made by the Obama administration to replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill with Harriet Tubman, the 19th century African-American abolitionist famous for the Underground Railroad.

A $20 bill imagined with Harriet Tubman (CBS NEWS)

He says in an interview on CNBC on Thursday, “People have been on the bills for a long period of time. This is something we’ll consider. Right now, we have a lot more important issues to focus on.”

During last year’s campaign, Donald Trump praised Jackson, the nation’s seventh president, for his “history of tremendous success” and said the decision to replace him with Tubman was “pure political correctness.”

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

