Justin Bieber Hits 100 Million Followers On Twitter

Justin Bieber (credit: Jens Astrup/AFP/Getty Images)

By Scott T. Sterling

(997 NOW) – ICYMI: Justin Bieber is popular. Like, really, really popular. So much so that that consistently controversial pop star has hit a new milestone on social media by reaching 100 million followers on Twitter.

He’s flying high in some very rarefied air, as the only other musician with north of 100 million Twitter followers is Katy Perry.

Billboard points out that Bieber’s (and Perry’s) huge Twitter follower count dwarfs other such mega-stars as Taylor Swift (85.5 million), Rihanna (76.9 mil) and Lady Gaga (69.5 mil).

Twitter Music celebrated Bieber’s new social media achievement with a celebratory tweet.

The pop star’s legion of “beliebers” can join in the fun by using the hashtag #100MBeilebers, which in turn unlocks a special Bieber emoji.

