Harris Pledges To Co-Sponsor Sanders ‘Medicare For All’ Bill

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Senator Kamala Harris announced Wednesday that she would co-sponsor a bill by Senator Bernie Sanders to expand Medicare to all Americans.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Oakland, Harris (D-California) said she is backing the “Medicare for All” bill, saying that “health care is a right.”

Breaking: @SenKamalaHarris announces for first time that she will co-sponsor @SenSanders' #MedicareForAll bill (yes, indeed, that is news) — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) August 30, 2017

Asking supporters to sign a petition on her website, Harris went on to say that the legislation is the “morally and ethically right thing to do” and that it makes sense “from a fiscal standpoint.”

I'm co-sponsoring @BernieSanders' Medicare for All bill because health care is a right. Add your name if you agree: https://t.co/pD7PtYj4ZF — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 31, 2017

Sanders (I-Vermont) thanked Harris for supporting the legislation, saying “Let’s make health care a right, not a privilege.”

Thank you @KamalaHarris for your support. Let's make health care a right, not a privilege. https://t.co/hYbxTq8BVH — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 30, 2017

According to Sanders, the legislation would “create a federally administered single-payer health care program” and would allow patients to choose their own health care provider.

“Americans will benefit from the freedom and security that comes with finally separating health insurance from employment. That freedom would not only help the American people live happier, healthier and more fulfilling lives, but it would also promote innovation and entrepreneurship in every sector of the economy,” said a statement on Sanders’ website.

Sanders estimated the plan would cost $1.38 trillion per year.

He claimed the plan would be “fully paid for” by a combination of premiums paid by employers and households, changes to the tax code impacting wealthier households, along with savings on health care expenditures.