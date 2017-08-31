Overturned Big Rig Shuts Down Hwy 208 In Fremont

Filed Under: Big Rig Crash, Fremont, Hwy 238, traffic

FREMONT (CBS SF) – All lanes of state Highway 238 at Interstate Highway 680 in Fremont are blocked this afternoon after a tractor-trailer overturned and spilled a load of sand onto the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash is under the jurisdiction of Fremont police, who said it was reported at 2:47 p.m. after the big-rig overturned while exiting Highway 680 onto northbound Highway 238, also known as Mission Boulevard.

The big-rig driver was alert and conscious and an ambulance responded to the scene, police said.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours and motorists are advised to avoid the area, police said shortly after 4 p.m.

No further information was available.

