Pittsburg Police Arrest Woman Suspected of Stabbing Man at Senior Housing in San Rafael

Unique Lashonda Gaimes
Unique Lashonda Gaimes. (San Rafael police photo)

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A woman wanted by police for allegedly stabbing a man at his San Rafael apartment Tuesday morning was arrested Thursday after officers located her at a Pittsburg motel.

Police believe Unique Lashonda Gaimes, 26, stabbed a 66-year-old man at his apartment in a senior housing complex on Tuesday at about 6 a.m.

Gaimes had allegedly spent the night at the victim’s house, whom she has know for more than five years. The following morning, without provocation, Gaimes stabbed the man in his bedroom, leaving him with stab wounds to his face, neck, head and chest, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Information about the extent of his injuries was not immediately available.

Investigators learned Gaimes immediately boarded a Golden Gate Transit bus after the stabbing and got off at the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station in El Cerrito, police said.

Thursday, someone called police to ask them to conduct a welfare check on someone inside a room at the Motel 6 at 2102 Loveridge Road in Pittsburg, according to police.

Once there, officers identified the motel room occupant as Gaimes.

She was detained and transported to San Rafael, where officers arrested her on suspicion of attempted homicide and mayhem.

Gaimes was then booked into the Marin County Jail, police said.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

