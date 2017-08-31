Soaring Temperatures Trigger Bay Area Heat Warnings

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A strong high pressure system sent temperatures soaring in the Bay Area Thursday with triple-digit heat predicted for much of the region, triggering warnings from the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat warning began at 11 a.m. for most Bay Area cities and would likely remain in effect for the daylight hours through Sunday.

Forecasters predicted a new record high for Concord would be set on Thursday. The current record is 98 degrees set in 2005 with Thursday’s high predicted to soar to 103.

It will be the first of several records that will likely fall throughout the Bay Area on Friday and Saturday as temperatures will be in the range of the July 2006 heat wave when Concord hit 112 and Livermore 113.

Forecasters were warning that temperatures would range from 95-115 degrees in the inland areas and 90-105 along the coast.

Utilities continued to ask customers to reduce power usage, and in Southern California Los Angeles County health officials extended a heat emergency declaration through Sunday in valleys north and east of downtown, warning that “extreme measures” should be taken to protect vulnerable people such as older adults, infants and children.

“Confidence is pretty high that area temperatures will remain above normal through next week,” the Los Angeles-area National Weather Service office wrote. “The question is will it be extremely hot or just hot?”

The heat wave also triggered a red flag warning for much of Northern California. The heat was hindering the efforts of firefighters near Oroville battling the Ponderosa Fire.

The wildfire, which is about 20 miles east of Oroville Dam, was allegedly ignited by an illegal campfire set by John Ballenger of Oroville. The 29-year-old was arrested on Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, the blaze was just 10 percent contained and had charred 3,507 acres. It had destroyed 10 homes and 20 outbuilding and damaged another five other homes.