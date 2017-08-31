Toxic Algae Discovered In Waterways Off Lake Tahoe

Filed Under: Lake Tahoe, South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe Keys, Toxic Algae

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (AP) — Water officials are continuing to monitor toxic blue-green algae that developed in several waterways in a residential community in South Lake Tahoe.

The algae discovered in recent weeks caused officials to post signs warning residents to stay away from the water. Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association’s water quality team tested the water and found low levels of toxins Anatoxin-A and microcystins.

The Lahontan Water Board ran additional tests that supported the results. Doug Smith, the board’s supervising engineering geologist, says a combination of warm temperatures, sunlight and nutrient-rich water can cause a rapid growth of the algae. The algae’s toxins can cause illness in both people and animals.

Smith says he recommends the Property Owners Association keep the warning signs in place as the algae is monitored.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch