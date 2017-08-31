Trump Reportedly Expected To End DACA Program

(CBS SF) – President Donald Trump is expected to announce an end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, according to multiple published reports.

A senior administration told Fox News that the announcement could come as soon as Friday.

According to the Washington bureau of McClatchy newspapers, undocumented immigrants in the program commonly known as Dreamers would be allowed to stay in the United States until work permits run out.

Created by former President Barack Obama in 2012, DACA protects young undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from deportation. California has an estimated 220,000 DACA recipients, the most of any state.

The decision comes as several Republican attorneys general threatened to sue the Trump administration if the program was not ended by September 5th.

Earlier this week, Senator Kamala Harris (D-California) pledged to fight any decision to end the program.

“Those young people who have only known one home, the United States, and were promised that they would receive deferral from deportation if they gave us information about themselves and live a productive life,” Harris said at an event in San Jose on Tuesday.

