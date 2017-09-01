Amber Alert For Missing Infant In Central California

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An Amber Alert was issued for a missing infant being sought in Central California.

He is a five-month Hispanic boy with black hair and brown eyes, according to the California Highway Patrol. He was last seen wearing a black and red Mickey Mouse onesie.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Jose Rosario Gastelum, a Hispanic male, five-foot-10 and 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a purple tank top and shorts.

The suspect car is a 2011 White Honda Accord with a California license plate 7LUE318.

The CHP said the Amber Alert was in effect for Freno, Madera, Tulare and Kings counties.

