Big-Rig Slams Into Overpass On I-80 In San Pablo

SAN PABLO (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol Friday morning is reporting a crash involving a big-rig on westbound Interstate 80 in San Pablo.
The crash occurred on the highway at the San Pablo Dam Road onramp, according to the CHP.
The crash was first reported at 5:02 a.m., and the CHP has issued a Sig-alert.
Two lanes of the roadway are currently blocked, according to the CHP.
The big-rig struck a concrete overpass, and there is a large amount of debris in the roadway.
