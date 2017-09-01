Big-Rig Slams Into Overpass On I-80 In San Pablo

Filed Under: Big-Rig, Crash, Interstate 80, San Pablo

SAN PABLO (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol Friday morning is reporting a crash involving a big-rig on westbound Interstate 80 in San Pablo.

The crash occurred on the highway at the San Pablo Dam Road onramp, according to the CHP.

The crash was first reported at 5:02 a.m., and the CHP has issued a Sig-alert.

Two lanes of the roadway are currently blocked, according to the CHP.

The big-rig struck a concrete overpass, and there is a large amount of debris in the roadway.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch