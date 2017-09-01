Excessive Heat Warning Declared For Entire Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the entire Bay Area Friday, as a dangerous heat wave shatters temperature records throughout the region.

NWS officials said the warning applies to coastal areas from Point Reyes down to the Big Sur coast until 9:00 p.m. Saturday. An excessive heat warning for the rest of the Bay Area outside of the coast remains in effect until 9 p.m. Monday.

According to the weather service, the temperature in Downtown San Francisco reached 95 degrees at noon, which breaks the daily record high of 90 degrees.

Outside of San Francisco, temperatures were already in the 90s and 100s at 11:00 a.m.

Where is it already 100F @11am? Cazadero 1112ft, Santa Rosa 750 ft, Linda Mar 175 ft, Paicines 866 ft, Pinnacles 1322ft,Marquez RAWS 2500ft — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 1, 2017

Officials said there is a high risk of heat-related illness especially for sensitive groups such as the elderly, children, sick people, along with pets and livestock.

Temperatures are expected to remain hot throughout the Labor Day weekend, with highs on Saturday reaching the 80s along the coast and into the 110s inland.

The weather service urges people to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and in an air conditioned room if possible, and to plan outdoor activities in the morning or evening hours when temperatures will be cooler. People are also urged to check on friends and neighbors.