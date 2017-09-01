Heat Wave Prompts East Bay Schools To Shorten Classes, Cancel Games

(CBS SF) – Extreme heat, particularly in the East Bay, has prompted several schools to shorten their school days and cancel athletic events.

In Orinda, Wagner Ranch, Glorietta, Del Rey and Sleepy Hollow schools will close at 1:55 p.m. Orinda Intermediate School will close at 1:05 p.m.

The schools will offer supervision for students whose parents and caregivers cannot pick them up.

Plenty of high school athletes will be sitting out the heat wave, or playing later to beat the heat.

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District has ordered all athletic activities canceled through Monday. That includes a number of high schools and middle schools, and sports ranging from football to cross-country to water polo.

The Acalanes Union High School District is pushing back kickoffs for Friday night’s Miramonte and Campolindo High football games until 8 p.m., an hour later than originally scheduled.

In Eastern Contra Costa County, Freedom and Liberty high schools have also pushed back the varsity football start times to 8 p.m.

At Livermore High School, Friday afternoon’s junior varsity game was cancelled. Meanwhile, the varsity team will play Friday night, after the school rented special cooling equipment and misting machines.

The Pleasanton Rage girls’ soccer program has canceled all activities through Sunday.