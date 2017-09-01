Jan Wahl Movie Review: ‘I Do… Until I Don’t’

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – This week, KCBS Entertainment Editor Jan Wahl reviews actress and director Lake Bell’s comedy about marriage and that “seven year itch”, ‘I Do… Until I Don’t.’

I DO… UNTIL I DON’T (R) 103 min

The Film ArcadeLake BellLake Bell, Ed Helms, Mary Steenburgen, Paul Reiser, Amber Heard and Chace Crawford

In Vero Beach, Florida, a trio of couples at various points in their relationships become the subjects of a film about marriage being an antiquated idea that needs a reboot: Why not turn marriage into a seven-year deal with an option to renew?

For Alice and Noah (Lake Bell, Ed Helms), more than a hint of boredom is setting in as they approach their first decade together and the prospect of parenthood. Meanwhile, Alice’s funky sister Fanny (Amber Heard) is sure her “open marriage” to Zander (Wyatt Cenac) is the key to their free-spirited happiness. And then there’s Cybil and Harvey (Mary Steenburgen, Paul Reiser), a pair of empty-nesters wondering what the next stage will be.

As the manipulative filmmaker (Dolly Wells) attempts to show how marriage is outmoded, the couples she interviews discover the “do’s” and “don’t’s” in their own relationships.

I Do…Until I Don’t is Lake Bell’s directorial follow-up to her acclaimed 2013 film In A World.

