Livermore Harvest Wine Celebration Cancelled Due To Excessive Heat

LIVERMORE (KCBS) – It’s not an easy decision to cancel your nonprofit organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year. But, that’s exactly what’s been done in Livermore because of the heat wave underway in the Bay Area.

The temperature is predicted to hit 115 degrees in the Livermore Valley this weekend.

“We just can’t jeopardize people’s safety in this sort of heat,” said Chris Chandler, executive director of the Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association, the group behind the annual Harvest Wine Celebration.

The 36th annual Harvest Wine Celebration was scheduled for Sunday, September 3 at Las Positas College in Livermore. It has been canceled.

“It’s just too risky given the extreme heat,” Chandler explained.

The event was expected to draw 1,000 people, who would have the opportunity to try samples from over 40 wineries.

“Our entire event was this wonderful outdoor, open air event and even though we had organized tents and big fans and misters, it just didn’t seem enough given the excessive warnings that are coming out. And, the problems with air quality,” said Chandler.

Organizers said ticket purchases will be refunded in the next 7 to 10 days. The winegrowers association said many wine tasting rooms in the area would be open this weekend.

Wente Vineyards has also canceled its Front Porch Music Festival, which was planned for Saturday.