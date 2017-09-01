PG&E Prepares For Possible Outages During Heat Wave

FREMONT (KPIX 5) — With the Bay Area gripped by excessive heat Friday, PG&E has made plans to deal with the increased demand on the power grid.

The PG&E supply yard in Fremont is stocked with hundreds of replacement transformers in addition to increasing the number of available workers to staff crews.

If power goes out as temperatures go up, utility officials say they are ready.

“We just start getting material together and getting it on trucks and taking it out to where it is needed,” said PG&E Superintendent Clint West.

State officials say air conditioner usage during the heat wave will put a strain on the grid.

Cal-ISO predicted record demand on the power grid and issued a statewide “Flex Alert” from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

During that period of time, residents should set their thermostat to 78 or higher, cool their home with fans and drapes and turn off all unnecessary lights and appliances. It is also recommended that residents use major appliance in the morning or late evening.

PG&E says it has enough supply to meet demand, but is expecting to see some transformer failure.

“As hot as it is outside and the temperatures dont really drop enough at nighttime. They dont have a chance to cool down and they fail,” PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian.

PG&E crews are stationed in the far East Bay, South Bay and North Bay where outages are expected.

“Our meteorology team has been tracking this heat event for quite a while. What they do is use technology which helps them pinpoint the areas where we anticipate there may be outages,” said Sarkissian.