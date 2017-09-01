Dangerous Heat Descends On Northern California, Testing Power Grid

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Bay Area is in for some hot weather. “Oppressive heat”, is how the National Weather Service puts it.

Livermore is expected to get as hot as 114 degrees Friday.

Meteorologist Steven Anderson tells KCBS Radio it’s possible records will be broken. Cal-ISO predicts record demand on the power grid Friday and issued a statewide “Flex Alert” from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for the East Bay inland valleys. Slightly less dire warnings are in effect for the North and South Bay.

Orinda schools will close early on Friday; in the Berkeley Hills, drivers are warned not to park on the street, as authorities want to keep the way clear for emergency vehicles.

In Fairfield, Rockville Hills Regional Park, Spy Glass Open Space and the Serpas Ranch/Rolling Hills Open Space will be closed starting at 5 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Tuesday or until the heat and associated fire risks subside.

Think it’ll be cool at the coast? Cooler, maybe. San Francisco is expected to hit a high of 93 Friday and it is supposed to reach 102 in Oakland.

This heat wave will last about three days for most of the Bay Area, then it will cool off near the coast. Inland valleys could see heat all week long.

The American Red Cross advises people to stay indoors and stay hydrated. Also, be sure not to leave children or pets in cars.