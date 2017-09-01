San Francisco Comic Con Returns For Labor Day Weekend

RELATED VIDEO: Silicon Valley Comic Con Expands

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Since Wondercon left the Bay Area for the Southern California sun, San Francisco needed a place for comic book and sci-fi enthusiasts to get their “geek” on. This Labor Day weekend, lovers of pop-culture are in luck when the San Francisco Comic Con arrives at the Moscone Center West.

Thousands of people are expected to top last year’s numbers at the largest, true comic convention in San Francisco, according to event organizers. Starting Friday, September 1st, San Francisco Comic Con brings the world of comic books, cosplay, superheroes, toys, art and of course celebrities, all in one well air conditioned place.

This year, guests include Doctor Who’s Peter Capaldi, Lord of The Ring’s Sean Astin, Star Trek’s Nichelle Nichols, The Princess Bride’s Cary Elwes, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace’s Ray Park and many more.

Along with the usual signature cosplay parades, San Francisco Comic Con will feature a “Nerdy Speed Dating” event where participants can find the “one” in a series of quick fire meet & greets. Also, the “heathens” of Barely Legal will put together their own version of the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show on Friday night.

There will be an “Escape Room” with a space theme where you have 30 minutes to fix your damaged spaceship and escape from Planet X or face absolute annihilation.

Several of celebs will have Q&A sessions all weekend long, including Peter Capaldi, Emily Osment and Summer Glau. Find more things to do at the SF Comic Con on their website.

Tickets are available online or at the door and range from $30-$50 per day or $80 for all three days.

