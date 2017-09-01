Smoke Billows From Russian Consulate Chimney In San Francisco

Smoke pours out of the chimney at the Russian Consulate in San Francisco, September 1, 2017. (@RobertHumphrey/Twitter)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fire crews arrived at the Russian consulate in San Francisco after smoke was seen billowing from the rooftop chimney Friday.

The consulate at 2790 Green Street in the city’s Pacific Heights neighborhood is in the process of being shut down on orders of the Trump administration. The State Department has told Russian officials they have until Saturday to close the consulate.

A fire department spokesperson said crews were responding to a false alarm from within the building.

The U.S. is also ordering the closure of annexes in Washington and New York, the latest in a series of escalating tensions between the U.S. and Russia.

The move is seen as retaliation after the Russian Foreign Ministry ordered the U.S. to cut its diplomatic staff in Russia by nearly half.

The heavy smoke from the multi-story building in San Francisco comes on a day when Bay Area air quality officials have declared a Spare the Air Day because of poor air quality and triple digit temperatures.

 

