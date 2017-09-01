Trump To Announce Decision On DACA Program For Immigrant Children

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll announce a decision on the fate of hundreds of thousands of young people who were brought into the country illegally as children Friday afternoon or over the weekend.

He told reporters at the White House Friday: “We love the dreamers, we love everybody.”

Trump’s remarks came as he signed a proclamation declaring Sunday a national day of prayer for the victims of Harvey.

At issue is the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. The DACA program has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work in the country.

Trump called the program illegal “amnesty’ and repeatedly promised to end it during his campaign, but has been torn since he took office.

He’s faces a September 5 deadline set by a group of Republican state lawmakers, who are threatening to challenge DACA in court if the administration does not start to dismantle it by then.

To buy more time, administration officials have considered asking the lawmakers to push back their deadline by several months, according to two people familiar with the discussions. The people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter, said such a delay was seen as a chance to avoid forcing a contentious immigration showdown in Congress at the same time lawmakers are trying to pass a budget deal, raise the debt ceiling and provide relief for states devastated by Harvey.