Heat Slows BART Trains and Planned Oakland Closure Adds to Commute Pain

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — BART officials said on Saturday there was a major delay system-wide because of severe hot weather conditions.
On Friday, the transit agency told passengers to expect 10- to 20-minute travel time increases on every trip in the system for the duration of the heat wave.
Train speeds were being reduced in targeted parts of the system as a precautionary measure to give train operators more time to react to any observed abnormal rail conditions.
BART said trains were running at reduced speed in the interests of passenger safety.
The heat-induced slowdown came as the transit system was already impacted by a planned closure in the East Bay, with the Lake Merritt Station in Oakland closed all weekend for maintenance and repair work. No trains were running between the Fruitvale and Lake Merritt stations. A free bus bridge was provided for BART riders.
