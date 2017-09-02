Caltrans to Begin Demolition of Final Foundations of Old Bay Bridge

OAKLAND (KCBS Radio) — Caltrans will begin demolition for the remaining 13 marine foundations of the eastern section of the old Bay Bridge Saturday.
Saturday’s implosion will blast two of the remaining piers and is the first of six detonation events scheduled to take place every other weekend until mid-November.
Although precise times of the planned implosions have not been set due to weather and the presence of marine animals, they’ll likely take place between 10 and noon, if all goes as planned.
Caltrans says there will be intermittent road, bike and pedestrian pathclosures on the Bay Bridge.
During the implosion, BART will halt trains outside the Transbay Tube at the West Oakland and Embarcadero stations, which may result in 10 to 15 minute delays.
Caltrans will stream the event on its YouTube channel:
The KCBS traffic team will keep you updated on all the traffic impacts as they happen. [KCBS live stream]
