Caltrans to Begin Demolition of Final Foundations of Old Bay Bridge

Filed Under: Bay Bridge, Caltrans, East Span, Implosion, New Bay Bridge

OAKLAND (KCBS Radio) — Caltrans will begin demolition for the remaining 13 marine foundations of the eastern section of the old Bay Bridge Saturday.

Saturday’s implosion will blast two of the remaining piers and is the first of six detonation events scheduled to take place every other weekend until mid-November.

Although precise times of the planned implosions have not been set due to weather and the presence of marine animals, they’ll likely take place between 10 and noon, if all goes as planned.

Caltrans says there will be intermittent road, bike and pedestrian pathclosures on the Bay Bridge.

During the implosion, BART will halt trains outside the Transbay Tube at the West Oakland and Embarcadero stations, which may result in 10 to 15 minute delays.

Caltrans will stream the event on its YouTube channel:

The KCBS traffic team will keep you updated on all the traffic impacts as they happen. [KCBS live stream]

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch