Hundley Homers in 10th As Giants Top Cards

Filed Under: Major League Baseball, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nick Hundley hit a game-ending homer in the 10th inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Saturday despite a stellar pitching performance from Lance Lynn.

Hundley led off with an opposite-field drive to right on a 1-0 slider from Ryan Sherriff (0-1).

The Cardinals failed to score in the top of the 10th after Dexter Fowler led off with a triple against Sam Dyson (2-2). Third baseman Pablo Sandoval threw Fowler out at the plate on Stephen Piscotty’s one-out grounder.

Lynn struck out four and walked four while pitching eight shutout innings of one-hit ball. The right-hander pitched eight or more scoreless innings for the first time since June 23, 2014, against the Rockies in Colorado.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch