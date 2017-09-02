Napa Vintners Harvest Wine In Cool Of Night To Protect Workers From Heat

Filed Under: Bay Area heat wave, Dark Harvest, Harvest, Napa, Night harvest, Sonoma, Vintners, Wine Country

NAPA (AP) — Vineyards in California’s wine country moved their harvest to the cool of night to protect them from the scorching heat that has swept the state.

Several fields off Highway 29 lit up with floodlights early Saturday morning.

“Our primary concern is for the health and well-being of our farmworkers,” said Chris Dearden of Dearden wines. “We couldn’t do it without them. It’s cooler, less traffic on the roads, easier as far as being able to pick the grapes.”

Harvesting at night is also better for the grapes themselves. It gets the fruit to the winery in a cooler state which can mean better acids and sugars, and less dehydration.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch