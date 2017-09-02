Video Released Of Attack By San Francisco Hate Crime Suspect

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Saturday released video of a brutal, unprovoked attack by a suspect recently arrested for a series of assaults on Asian women that have been classified as a hate crime.

The video shows multiple angles of the suspect, 19-year-old Agustin Garcia, following a woman along a sidewalk in San Francisco on August 10 at twilight. At one point, Garcia stops walking and briefly positions himself behind a power pole before continuing his pursuit of the woman.

The clip then shows Garcia move into a run as he approaches the victim. He approaches her from behind and punches her once before throwing her to the ground. He initially continues on running in the same direction down the sidewalk, but then turns and runs back past the victim, striking her once more in the head before the clip ends.

Garcia was arrested on suspicion of assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, battery with serious injuries, terrorist threats, attempted kidnapping and a hate crime allegation, according to police.

His arrest came as the result of police at the city’s Bayview Station investigation of a series of unprovoked attacks against Asian women that happened in the areas of San Bruno and Silver avenues, San Bruno and Arleta avenues and San Bruno and Egbert avenues, authorities said.

In one incident, the victim’s nose was fractured, and she had a laceration that needed seven stitches, police said. In another incident, the victim’s tooth was broken.

Anyone who has had suspicious contact with Garcia or has any additional information to report, please call Sgt. Hurley from the Bayview Station Investigation Team at (415) 671-2300, the SFPD Anonymous Tip Line at (415) 575-4444, or text a tip to TIP 411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.

